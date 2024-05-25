Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Tops $29,870.83

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $29,870.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00089385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012499 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.28 or 0.70084150 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

