Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 6.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.10. 430,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,043,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mullen Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

