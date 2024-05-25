Morgan Stanley Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $7.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Domo Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 1,729,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,390. The company has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Domo has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 167,937 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 11.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 628,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 65,227 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 52,014 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Domo by 397.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 509,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

