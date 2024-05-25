Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.30

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $259.60 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00055043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,120,243,625 coins and its circulating supply is 864,420,954 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.