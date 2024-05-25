Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 7,137,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,427. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

