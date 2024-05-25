Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Shares Down 1.2%

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.61. 21,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 30,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.45.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

