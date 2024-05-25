Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Increased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after buying an additional 1,623,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Mondelez International by 44.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after buying an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.30. 3,723,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,477. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

