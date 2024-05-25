Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,981,931 shares in the company, valued at $312,292,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.61. 5,046,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

