MLP (ETR:MLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.45

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €6.45 ($7.01) and last traded at €6.22 ($6.76), with a volume of 65904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.15 ($6.68).

MLP Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 98.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39. The stock has a market cap of $688.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

MLP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.