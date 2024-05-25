Mizuho Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $35.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that APA will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in APA by 130.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 867,257 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 865,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.