Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50 ($3.91).

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 301 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.41. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 194.80 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($3.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30,100.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

