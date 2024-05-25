MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Down 4.8%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $517.00 and last traded at $522.58. 20,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 39,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $548.83.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $605.62 and its 200-day moving average is $484.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs

(Get Free Report)

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.