MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Up to $29.06

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $30.46. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 1,021 shares.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.
About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
