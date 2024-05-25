Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Free Report) were down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 29,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Micron Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.01.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

