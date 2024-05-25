Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,341. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,479.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,114. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,326.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,227.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

