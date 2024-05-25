Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

Get Merus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRUS

Merus Trading Up 36.1 %

Merus stock traded up $15.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Merus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Merus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.