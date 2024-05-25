Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.1 billion-$33.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.6 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MDT opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.