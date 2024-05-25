Medicure (CVE:MPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.92

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 8107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of C$5.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0749258 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

