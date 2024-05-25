MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MNOV stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.70. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

