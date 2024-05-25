Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Matador Resources worth $53,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Mizuho raised their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

