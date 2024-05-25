Mary Jordan Buys 1,000 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.72 per share, with a total value of C$41,720.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

TSE BDGI traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.31. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.06.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.