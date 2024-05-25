Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 96.98 ($1.23), with a volume of 429124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.23).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,194.38 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

