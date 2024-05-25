Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $21.98. 16,956,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 67,770,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 323,134 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.