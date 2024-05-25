Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Shares Up 10.3%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Magellan Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho and California. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Center Star Mine located in located southeast of Grangeville, Idaho; and the Kris Project located in northwest of Reno, Nevada in Plumas County, California.

Featured Stories

