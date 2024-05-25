MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at BTIG Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGNX. TheStreet cut shares of MacroGenics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MacroGenics Stock Down 1.7 %

MGNX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 1,709,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

