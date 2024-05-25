Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Insider Robert Bazzani Acquires 29,400 Shares of Stock

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bazzani purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$19,933.20 ($13,288.80).

Mach7 Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Get Mach7 Technologies alerts:

Mach7 Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability for healthcare enterprises in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and internationally. The company offers enterprise diagnostic viewing, which includes eUnity zero-footprint viewer that connects departmental imaging from across the enterprise to deliver studies to care providers via the EMR.

Receive News & Ratings for Mach7 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach7 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.