Luzich Partners LLC Sells 40,200 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$78,398.04.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:ARG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.91. 221,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.91 million, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2288439 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

