LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CEO Shanoop Kothari Acquires 800,000 Shares of Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CEO Shanoop Kothari bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 303.00%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUXH shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

