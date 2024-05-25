Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $58,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. HSBC reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.13.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LULU traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.01. 2,284,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,502. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.28 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.48 and a 200-day moving average of $430.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

