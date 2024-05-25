Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading Down 16.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 461,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 606,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$12.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.