Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Trading Down 1.2%

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 128,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 260,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price target on Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative net margin of 46.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logan Energy Corp. will post 0.0200373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

