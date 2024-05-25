Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYV. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.42.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.99. 2,743,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,617. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

