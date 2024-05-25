LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.32

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $7.54. LifeVantage shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 42,411 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $95.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 135.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

