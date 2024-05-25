Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Shares Up 5.6%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

