Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Shares Up 5.6%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Trading Halts Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.