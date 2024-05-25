LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.65

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 242152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LG Display by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LG Display by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

