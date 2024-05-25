Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Shares Up 4.9%

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 20,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 111,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cornell University purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

