Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398,488 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 55.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,876,000 after buying an additional 6,078,768 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $7,423,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,288,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 865,409 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 2,765,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a PE ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

