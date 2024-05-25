Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Shares Down 8.5%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 60,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 23,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

