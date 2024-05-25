Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of LVS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

