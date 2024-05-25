Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Trading Up 0.6%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.93. 50,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 19,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.42 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Landos Biopharma Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC) and completed Phase 1 to treat Crohn's disease (CD).

