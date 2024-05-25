L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $48,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $223.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,691. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $225.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,889,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.