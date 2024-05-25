Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Down 22.1%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 1,930,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 330,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.67% and a negative net margin of 1,534.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 403,739 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

