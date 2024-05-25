Krones AG to Issue Dividend of $0.83 (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8284 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Krones Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNTY remained flat at $70.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. Krones has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.