Krones AG to Issue Dividend of $0.83 (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8284 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
Krones Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRNTY remained flat at $70.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. Krones has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94.
Krones Company Profile
