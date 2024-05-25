KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Reaches $109,558.45

KOK (KOK) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $109,558.45 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011513 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,091.81 or 1.00029083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011503 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00109160 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003661 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00442223 USD and is up 20.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $83,806.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

