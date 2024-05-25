KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $6.00. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 222,233 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $206.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.65.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.