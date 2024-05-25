KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of KLA worth $72,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $13.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $779.06. 548,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,230. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a one year low of $418.12 and a one year high of $790.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $699.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.95.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

