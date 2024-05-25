King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,210 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 7,331,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

