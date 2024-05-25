King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 400.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $466.43. 420,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

