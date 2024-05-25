King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

J stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. 532,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

