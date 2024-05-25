King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 549 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,740. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

